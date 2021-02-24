'Good, Good Father' Writer Pat Barrett Opens up About His Latest Worship Music

Worship leader and recording artist Pat Barrett gave the world the unforgettable song "Good Good Father."

And this week, he has some new music to share. It's his sophomore, solo project, and it is called "Act Justly, Love Mercy, Walk Humbly."

The album is available this week wherever you get your music.

