'I Never Said a Word Until Now': Country Singer Reveals Rush Limbaugh's Anonymous Act of Charity

Despite the hateful things said by those on the left following the passing this week of Rush Limbaugh, the conservative talk radio icon was secretly quite charitable.

Country singer John Rich revealed Wednesday that Limbaugh once donated $100,000 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital under the condition that his name be left off the contribution.

Rich said Limbaugh made the donation when he was on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

When I was on Celebrity Apprentice, Rush Limbaugh made a donation of $100,000 dollars to St Jude Children's Hospital to support them, and my mission on the TV Show under the condition that he remained anonymous. I never said a word until now. He will be missed. #RIPRushLimbaugh — John Rich (@johnrich) February 17, 2021

Rich told Fox News that his goal on “Celebrity Apprentice” was to “raise as much money as I could for … St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.”

“My goal,” he said, “was to try to raise above a million dollars, which had never been done on that show.”

So Rich turned to Limbaugh.

“When I asked Rush Limbaugh about that,” the singer recalled, “he said, ‘I would love to make a donation, but it has to be anonymous. Don’t tell anybody it came from me. Don’t tell [host] Donald Trump it came from me. Don’t talk about it in any way, shape, or form.’”

He ended up raising a total of $1.4 million during the show’s 11th season.

Limbaugh was also reportedly known to give restaurant servers very substantial tips. On at least two occasions, he gave Merritt Tierce, a former server at Nick & Sam’s in Dallas, $2,000 tips.

The server — rather than expressing gratitude for Limbaugh’s generosity — described the talk radio host as “evil incarnate” and called the cash “blood money.”

Tierce donated the tips to the pro-abortion Texas Equal Access Fund.

“It felt like laundering the money in a good way,” she said in 2014. “He’s such an obvious target for any feminist or sane person. It was really bizarre to me that he gave me $2,000, and he’s evil incarnate in some ways.”

As for Limbaugh himself, although he was no doubt a controversial figure, he was outspoken about his Christian faith.

In October of last year, several months after his lung cancer diagnosis, Limbaugh spoke boldly about his “personal relationship with Jesus Christ,” which he said was “of immense value, strength, and confidence.”

“That’s why I’m able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it’s meant to,” he said, describing the prayers and support of his listeners “a series of blessings.”

