Kim Kardashian West Files for Divorce from Kanye West

TV personality Kim Kardashian — star of the hit reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” — filed for divorce Friday from her husband, rapper, and entertainment mogul Kanye West.

A representative for Kardashian confirmed the filing in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday afternoon, NBC News reported.

The two celebrities have reportedly been living apart since at least January. West and Kardashian got married in Florence, Italy, in 2014.

As Faithwire previously reported, the divorce filing isn’t surprising. An unnamed source close to Kardashian said divorce “is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year.”

West, who has become outspokenly Christian over the last couple of years and ran for president in 2020, has openly suffered from bipolar disorder, which has reportedly put additional strain on the couple’s famous relationship.

The rapper reportedly tweeted in July of last year that he had “been trying to get divorced” from Kardashian since she met in 2018 with recording artist Meek Mill, with whom she discussed criminal justice reform.

West and Kardashian have four children together: sons Psalm and Saint and daughters Chicago and North.

