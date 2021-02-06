'Lou Dobbs' Gets Canceled by Fox News Amid $2.7 Billion Lawsuit

Fox News Media canceled the "Lou Dobbs Tonight" program on Friday as the host and network face a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit by the voting software company Smartmatic.

The voting company asserts that Dobbs made false allegations and gave misleading information about Smartmatic's involvement in the presidential election, the Los Angeles Times reports.

"As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business. This is part of those planned changes," a representative said.

Dobbs, an outspoken Trump supporter, started his show with Fox in March 2011, and it became one of the most-watched business news programs. It's unclear whether the move will end his career with the channel.

Dobbs' show will be replaced by "Fox Business Tonight" with rotating hosts Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman.

Litigation brought on by Smartmatic is not the first lawsuit in the wake of the election.

Dominion Voting Systems filed cases last month against attorney Sidney Powell and against President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani for defamation.

Additionally, Dominion's Security Director Eric Coomer filed a defamation lawsuit in January against multiple parties citing that he received death threats and had to go into hiding.

Coomer's suit, filed in Denver County, Colorado, names the Trump campaign, Giuliani, Powell, conservative columnist Michelle Malkin, the website Gateway Pundit, Colorado conservative activist Joseph Oltmann, and conservative media outlets Newsmax and One America News Network.

