'Mandalorian' Star Gina Carano Signs Movie Deal with Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire: 'They Can't Cancel Us'

Actor Gina Carano announced Friday she is teaming up with news and entertainment platform The Daily Wire to produce and star in an upcoming film project on the site founded by conservative Ben Shapiro.

The announcement came one day after Disney+ revealed Lucasfilm — a Disney subsidiary — had fired the actor, who starred as Cara Dune in the hit series “The Mandalorian.” The decision to cut ties with Carano, whose political views have tended to align with conservative values, shared a meme invoking Nazi Germany, warning of the dangers of demonizing those with differing perspectives.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” she said in a statement released first to Deadline. “I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice, which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same.”

“They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them,” the actor added.

This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion. https://t.co/5lDdKNBOu6 — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) February 12, 2021

Details of Carano’s forthcoming movie have not yet been revealed. However, the film will be produced in collaboration with “Bone Tomahawk” (Kurt Russell) producer Dallas Sonnier, with whom The Daily Wire has partnered.

Shapiro said The Daily Wire “could not be more excited to work with Gina Carano,” describing the entertainer as “an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood left.”

“This is what Daily Wire exists to do,” he said, “provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob. We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that, if they want to keep canceling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star.”

Carano was fired after she posted this to her Instagram account:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers, but by their neighbors — even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?

She later deleted the post.

In response to the criticism Carano faced, Lucasfilm stated: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there is no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

An anonymous source told The Hollywood Reporter Disney executives “have been looking for a reason to fire [Carano] for two months, and today was the final straw.”

