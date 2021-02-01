Retiring NFL Quarterback Philip Rivers Explains a Favorite Phrase We Can All Embrace: 'Now I Begin'

The Super Bowl is being played this Sunday, Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium located in Tampa, Fla.

Even though he's busy preparing for this weekend's championship game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady was among the many well-wishers who sent their heart-felt congratulations to Philip Rivers who recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons.

Rivers, who played his final season for the Indianapolis Colts, spent most of his career as quarterback for the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. He's especially fond of the phrase "Nunc Coepi," which means "Now I begin." He is often seen wearing a ball cap with that phrase.

"My faith has always been very important to me," Rivers told Rock Church's Pastor Miles McPherson in 2017. "I think that the center of our marriage and the foundation of our relationship was on Jesus. That is why it's worked to this point…"

"I hope that God has used me to touch one of you in your faith journey with Jesus."

For an hour of faith and football, catch the special "Super Bowl Breakfast 2021" on the CBN News Channel. You can watch the special at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm Saturday plus a special presentation of the program at 2:30 pm Sunday before the big game begins. All times are Eastern. NBC Studio Analyst Tony Dungy, CBS Sportscaster James Brown, and many other NFL celebrities will appear during the event, conveying messages of hope and humor in the midst of the pandemic that will culminate with a presentation of the gospel message.

