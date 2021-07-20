Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither Boldly Embraces Baptism, Choosing Jesus and 'the Gift of New Life'

Akeem Davis-Gaither, linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals, has declared that he is a Christ-follower through baptism. The 23-year-old shared that he was overjoyed to have "received the gift of new life."



"I am so proud to have given my life to Christ. God has done wonderful things in my life, picked me up from my lows and humbled me at my highs," Davis-Gaither wrote on Instagram. "Every step of my life, God has blessed me in so many ways. I'm blessed that I'm able to share his love and let my life be a testimony of his unwavering love for us all."

He also quoted Galatians 2:20 in his post: "I am crucified with Christ, nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me."

Davis-Gaither was baptized by Pastor Derwin Gray with Transformation Church in South Carolina. Gray is also a former NFL player who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

"It was an honor to baptize you brother! I look forward to continuing this journey with you," Gray commented.

Davis-Gaither joined the Bengals in 2020 after graduating from Appalachian State in North Carolina where he played football from 2015 to 2019.

As a senior in 2019, he was the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after recording 101 tackles, five sacks, and an interception.

Davis-Gaither is awaiting the Bengals training camp, which begins July 27, where he'll aim for a starting position on the team. The Bengals play a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug 14.

