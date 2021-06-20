Candace Cameron Bure's Dating Advice to Her Kids: Find Someone Who 'Loves Jesus'

Actress Candace Cameron Bure was asked if she has any important advice for her children when it comes to dating. Yes, she does: make sure to find a person who loves Jesus.

During an interview with US Weekly promoting her Hallmark series Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part was asked about what kind of advice she gives her children when it comes to dating.

Bure stressed she wanted them to find someone who will “love Jesus the way I love Jesus,” giving the answer along with a hearty smile and laugh, adding “That’s all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.”

Bure is married to Valeri Bure and the couple have three children, Natasha (22), Lev (21), and Maksim (19). The Fuller House star says each of her kids are dating, so it’s an issue on top of mind.

Bure left “The View” in 2016, and the Christian celebrity has no plans to return to politics, saying this week she “would much rather share Jesus.”

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics,” Bure told Fox News. “Not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important, but I would much rather share Jesus with people.”

“That’s really my passion,” she added.

Bure explained to the news outlet she doesn’t want to devote significant amounts of her time and platform to discussing and debating political issues, “because it just is about division and separation.” Rather, she said, she wants to “learn” and participate in “a conversation about how to build a bridge.”

Bure explained earlier this year that the pandemic had opened her eyes and provided an opportunity to focus on parenting.

“My biggest parenting concerns, because I have older children, [is that] they’re at that pivotal stage in their life, graduating high school [and] starting college,” she said. “And these are big career moments and adjustments in their lives. And Plan A is like, out the window. And so it’s really challenging as a parent of young adults to help them navigate their new lives because these are transitional years for them.”

The 45-year-old revealed that her kids and her husband, Valeri Bure, were home a lot more so she felt the weight of constantly trying to serve as a good example.

“It’s taken a lot of self-reflection to realize that your kids are always watching…[the pandemic] has really put the spotlight on my own faults,” Bure said.

Even when the strength of her 25-year marriage was tested, her kids stood as a beacon of light.

“It got really hairy after the first few months, like bad,” she acknowledged. “All the things that we have avoided for years talking about, they all surfaced and they were in our face and it was unavoidable to actually have these discussions with one another and work through the real deal cr*p.”

Bure added, “My children were the biggest influence in helping my husband and me work through it. And since then, the relationship has grown even closer and tighter. There’s always hills and valleys, no matter what. But when you come out of the valley, it is like, hallelujah. You feel like you can accomplish anything. And that’s what this pandemic felt like.”