Casting Crowns, Zach Williams, Tauren Wells to Perform at K-Love 2021 Fan Awards Friday Night

Christian radio station K-LOVE will host its annual Fan Awards on June 4 at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. Five-time Grammy Award winner Matthew West is hosting the event, which will air on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).

Among the lineup of powerhouse performers are Casting Crowns, Cory Asbury, Crowder, MercyMe, Kari Jobe with Cody Carnes, Elevation Worship, Zach Williams, Carly Pearce with Matthew West, and many more.

Presenters for the evening include We Are Messenger's Darren Mulligan, Michael W. Smith, Natalie Grant, Dallas Jenkins from the breakout TV series The Chosen, and Riley Clemmons.

The 2021 categories and nominees are listed below:

Artist of the Year

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Maverick City Music

TobyMac

Zach Williams

Group of the Year

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Maverick City Music

MercyMe

We The Kingdom

Female Artist of the Year

Kari Jobe

Lauren Daigle

Leanna Crawford

Mandisa

Natalie Grant

Riley Clemmons

Male Artist of the Year

Crowder

Danny Gokey

Matthew West

Tauren Wells

TobyMac

Zach Williams

Song of the Year

"Good God Almighty" by Crowder

"Graves Into Gardens" by Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake

"Together" by For King & Country, Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin

"The Blessing" by Kari Jobe featuring Cody Carnes

"Help Is On The Way (Maybe Midnight)" by TobyMac

"There Was Jesus" by Zach Williams and Dolly Parton

Breakout Single

"Jericho" by Andrew Ripp

"Rise Up" by Cain

"Look No Further" by Evvie McKinney

"Man of Your Word" by Maverick City

"Child of Love" by We The Kingdom featuring Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE

Worship Song of the Year

"Who You Are To Me" by Chris Tomlin featuring Lady A

"The Father's House" by Cory Asbury

"Man of Your Word" by Maverick City

"Waymaker" by Michael W. Smith

"Battle Belongs" by Phil Wickham

"Famous For (I Believe)" by Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson

Book Impact

That Sounds Fun by Annie F. Downs

Dream Big by Bob Goff

Awake & Alive to Truth by John L. Cooper

I am Restored by Lecrae

Film & Television Impact

A Week Away

Church People

The Chosen

I Am Patrick

I Still Believe

The award show is airing this Friday on TBN at 8:00 pm Easter, 7:00 pm Central, 5:00 pm Pacific.

Fans can also watch the event live on the K-LOVE Facebook page.