Casting Crowns, Zach Williams, Tauren Wells to Perform at K-Love 2021 Fan Awards Friday Night
Christian radio station K-LOVE will host its annual Fan Awards on June 4 at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. Five-time Grammy Award winner Matthew West is hosting the event, which will air on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).
Among the lineup of powerhouse performers are Casting Crowns, Cory Asbury, Crowder, MercyMe, Kari Jobe with Cody Carnes, Elevation Worship, Zach Williams, Carly Pearce with Matthew West, and many more.
Presenters for the evening include We Are Messenger's Darren Mulligan, Michael W. Smith, Natalie Grant, Dallas Jenkins from the breakout TV series The Chosen, and Riley Clemmons.
The 2021 categories and nominees are listed below:
Artist of the Year
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Maverick City Music
TobyMac
Zach Williams
Group of the Year
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Maverick City Music
MercyMe
We The Kingdom
Female Artist of the Year
Kari Jobe
Lauren Daigle
Leanna Crawford
Mandisa
Natalie Grant
Riley Clemmons
Male Artist of the Year
Crowder
Danny Gokey
Matthew West
Tauren Wells
TobyMac
Zach Williams
Song of the Year
"Good God Almighty" by Crowder
"Graves Into Gardens" by Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake
"Together" by For King & Country, Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin
"The Blessing" by Kari Jobe featuring Cody Carnes
"Help Is On The Way (Maybe Midnight)" by TobyMac
"There Was Jesus" by Zach Williams and Dolly Parton
Breakout Single
"Jericho" by Andrew Ripp
"Rise Up" by Cain
"Look No Further" by Evvie McKinney
"Man of Your Word" by Maverick City
"Child of Love" by We The Kingdom featuring Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE
Worship Song of the Year
"Who You Are To Me" by Chris Tomlin featuring Lady A
"The Father's House" by Cory Asbury
"Man of Your Word" by Maverick City
"Waymaker" by Michael W. Smith
"Battle Belongs" by Phil Wickham
"Famous For (I Believe)" by Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson
Book Impact
That Sounds Fun by Annie F. Downs
Dream Big by Bob Goff
Awake & Alive to Truth by John L. Cooper
I am Restored by Lecrae
Film & Television Impact
A Week Away
Church People
The Chosen
I Am Patrick
I Still Believe
The award show is airing this Friday on TBN at 8:00 pm Easter, 7:00 pm Central, 5:00 pm Pacific.
Fans can also watch the event live on the K-LOVE Facebook page.
