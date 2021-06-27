Former Pussycat Dolls Singer Kaya Jones Says She's 'All In' on 'Serving the Lord' After Baptism

Kaya Jones, a former member of the girl band Pussycat Dolls, says she’s “all in” for “serving the Lord” after experiencing what she called a “life-changing” baptism in late May.

“I’ve sung with Jagger, Britney, Fergie, Katy Perry, [and] many others,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Nothing [and] no one compares to singing with Jesus.”

“I’m finally now serving the Lord,” Jones continued. “It was a dream come true to be baptized by this woman who brought me to Christ through the TV.”

The recording artist was referring to televangelist Paula White, who pastors City of Destiny Church in Apopka, Florida, and served as a spiritual adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Jones explained in an interview with The Christian Post that she first saw White on BET some 20 years ago but didn’t meet her until she became an adviser to the president. The singer described White as “very kind, very cordial, totally spirit-filled and smiling, glowing with the radiance that is the Holy Spirit and … the peace that’s within her.”

In the wake of the 2020 election, one of White’s producers saw some social media posts by Jones and asked her if she’d be interested in hosting a weekly podcast on White’s Life Network for Women. Shortly after launching the podcast, “Messages with Kaya,” Jones started visiting City of Destiny Church.

The former Pussycat Dolls performer said she began “really getting into the Word and living in that.” Soon thereafter, Jones asked about getting baptized because she wanted to “receive the purification by water with the Holy Spirit.”

She was baptized May 23 and told the Post the experience took her “walk with the Lord from what was already pretty strong and steady to … really just saying … ‘I’m all in.’”

Her personal spiritual journey has impacted her family, too.

Jones said her mother has returned to church and her boyfriend has become “more immersed” in Scripture because of “the change within me they’ve seen,” saying she can “only attribute that to the Holy Spirit.”

This is a big shift for Jones, who said she “was not serving God” when she joined the Pussycat Dolls in the early aughts, admitting she knew at the time she “wasn’t following God’s plan” for her life because she was totally entrenched in an industry that is “always just about glorifying yourself.”

Jones also expressed regret about her abortion, which she said is “championed” by those in the secular entertainment industry.

“As someone who’s had an abortion — and I can [attest] to other women that’s I know who’s had as well — we regret not having our children,” she said. “[I]t’s a really important issue to speak on now more so than ever, because people are glorifying it and they’re really giving you horrible advice.”