PRAY: Former Casting Crowns Drummer on Ventilator After Motorcycle Accident

The Christian band Casting Crowns is asking fans to pray for its former drummer, Andy Williams, who was in a serious motorcycle accident Sunday.

Williams, the group announced, was hit by another vehicle on his way to church Sunday. He is currently on a ventilator with “severe trauma to his body and brain.”

The drummer is alive, but doctors want him to “wake up on his own.”

“So please stop what you’re doing and pray for Andy to wake up,” the band wrote in a brief statement shared to Facebook. “Pray for his wife Kelly, his two sons Asher and Aiden, and his sister Mary.”

Fans of the “East to West” group immediately began offering prayers and well-wishes in the comments of the post.

“Lord Jesus, all that touches us goes through your will,” wrote one commenter. “You saw this coming for Andy. You know what needs to be done. As we obey you and cry out in petition for Andy’s restoration, we know you are a good, faithful Father. Hold Andy so close. Us this time to speak to all involved. For your glory, we live and have life. Andy is yours eternally. Peace and strength and life to Andy and his scared family.”

Another person added, “Praying now for Andy, that our Great Physician heals his body completely. Lifting his family up to you, God. You know their needs!”

“We pray for God’s powerful and healing hands to touch his whole body,” wrote someone else. “And use all the doctors [and] medical staff for his complete recovery. In Jesus’ name, we are claiming, Lord, for your mercy and grace.”

At the time this story was published, Casting Crowns’ post had more than 84,000 reactions and had been shared more than 15,000 times.

