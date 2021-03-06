'Harry Potter' Video Game Will Allow Players to Have Transgender Characters

A forthcoming video game based on the “Harry Potter” novels by British author J.K. Rowling will reportedly allow players to cast themselves as transgender characters.

The game, “Hogwarts Legacy,” which is slated for release in 2022, is set in the 1800s and will allow players to create characters with masculine or feminine voices — regardless of appearance — and will ask players if they want to be depicted as “wizards” or “witches.” The latter characterization will determine the dorm in which they live.

According to a Bloomberg report, members of the development team for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Inc., said the transgender option was added “to make the game as inclusive as possible.”

Initially, there was “resistance” to the addition, but the feature was eventually added nonetheless.

While the transgender addition itself is not all that surprising, it is interesting given Rowling’s past comments about the ways the transgender agenda hurts biological women.

The “Harry Potter” novelist drew the ire of many on the left in June 2020, when she brought up the fact that biological sex is immutable. Rowling tweeted last year that, “if sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them,” she wrote. “I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

In the immediate aftermath of Rowling’s comments, she was condemned by those on the left as “a transphobic bigot” using her platform “to attack a vulnerable minority.”

Despite the criticism, Rowling doubled down in a follow-up tweet, sharing an article from Devex that used the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of referring to those individuals as women.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

