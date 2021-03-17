Lauren Daigle Using Video for New Song 'Hold on to Me' to Raise Money for Charity

Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle is using the music video for her new song, “Hold on to Me,” to raise money for several charities.

During an interview with People, she described the song, which she began writing while she was on the road in 2019, as a song “about the person who feels lonely, the person who feels defeated.”

“It’s a song,” she said, “to remind people that hope is around.”

One of my favorite things about the “Hold On To Me” Music Video is that it doesn’t just stop at being a visually stunning piece. Each room is connected to different charities and causes that I’m raising funds for over the next several months. pic.twitter.com/v2lWSrDHKu — Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) March 12, 2021

Daigle explained in a video posted last week to her Twitter account that each of the music video’s four scenes represents different charities that will receive money from The Price Fund, an organization she founded.

“For the jail scene, we are connecting that to organizations that are a part of prison reform and prison ministry,” she said. “For the scene where it’s the couple and they’re getting married and they’re expecting a baby, we’re connecting that room to family dynamics and family ties and charities that help support the family. For the scene where it’s the little girl and she has her trumpet, the couple is arguing in the dining room, we are partnering with organizations that are a part of arts and education as well as ending domestic violence. And lastly, for the hospital room, we are partnering with organizations that try to eradicate human trafficking.”

“I am super, super excited,” Daigle added. “I can’t wait for you to learn all about these charities, learn about how you can get involved. We’re setting up something really interesting.”

She told the magazine that each of the four “rooms” is set in the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s to represent the passage of time while marrying it to the present moment when people are struggling with all the same issues.

“Then you fast forward to the current moment, which is when I’m sitting in the chair swiping on my phone,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Look at where we’ve come from and look at where we are now. Let’s do our best as a society to not let this moment pass us by.’”

Daigle also opened up about her own struggle with social media and its propensity to bring us all down. She told People that, prior to the release of the “Hold on to Me” music video, she had deleted all the social media apps from her devices.

She re-downloaded them to promote the song but said she is already “over it” again after just one month and plans to probably step back again soon.

The 29-year-old singer, though, did admit that she enjoys connecting with fans through social media, saying hearing from someone who has been impacted by her music is much more meaningful than winning an award.

“That is the greatest reward,” she said. “I was having a conversation with a friend yesterday, and I told him, ‘Awards and all these things, they’re so much fun to get to be a part of. But what is transformative is when you see tears fall down their cheeks because of what a song has meant to them or what words have meant to them in a really hard time.’”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***