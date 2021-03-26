SET A REMINDER: Pulse Ministry's Worldwide 'Good Friday' Service Coming April 2 to CBN News

ABOVE: Nick Hall, the founder of Pulse, appeared on the Friday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to give a preview of the Good Friday Worldwide broadcast airing Friday, April 2 on the CBN News Channel.

Good Friday, observed this year on Friday, April 2, is a Christian holiday observed around the world commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death on the cross. And this year, CBN will be carrying a special Good Friday service on the CBN News Channel.

The account of Jesus's crucifixion and death can be found in the Bible's first four books of the New Testament — Matthew 27:27-44; Mark 15:16-32; Luke 23:26-43; and John 19:16-27.

Good Friday is always observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, the day Christians believe Jesus conquered death by rising from the grave. The Bible says Christ-followers will rise to meet Jesus when he returns as promised in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.

"For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord."

For this year's observance of Good Friday, CBN News will provide special coverage of the Pulse ministry's Good Friday Worldwide broadcast.

Pulse created the online service last year in response to churches not being able to meet due to the pandemic. It reached 115 million homes in 120 different countries.

This year's hour-long program will feature Francis Chan, Nick Hall, Ebony Small, for King & Country, Michael W Smith, Tasha Cobbs, and Kari Jobe.

The event will air on Friday, April 2 on the CBN News Channel. In addition, the Pulse program will also be available to watch on CBNNews.com and on the CBN News YouTube Channel.

The program will also air on the CBN News Channel throughout the Easter weekend.

In addition, users can register to host the program in their own homes to help their family and friends hear the good news, and can also help spread the word about the program on social media by using the hashtag #GoodFriday21.

The Pulse Ministry aims to bring the hope of Jesus to the next generation—whether it's through live events or live streams, local revival gatherings, raising up leaders, or creating digital resources.

"We exist to make Jesus known," the ministry's website declares.

Click below to watch a special preview of the Pulse Ministry's Good Friday broadcast.