Disney Pushing 'Pride Products': LGBTQ Flag Toys and Merch with Iconic Characters Like Mickey & Minnie

The Walt Disney Company, known for years as a bastion of family entertainment, is now marketing a series of clothes and toys decorated with the LGBT rainbow flag before the countdown to Pride Month.

"The countdown to Pride Month is on with a colorful array of Pride products available now! Plus, The Walt Disney Company is giving funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities," Disney Parks announced in a tweet on Monday.

The countdown to Pride Month is on with a colorful array of Pride products available now! Plus, The Walt Disney Company is giving funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities: https://t.co/6weUid4JRE pic.twitter.com/0zwKzobgNi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 3, 2021

The company is promoting at least 30 products featuring the LGBT rainbow flag in conjunction with several its iconic characters and trademarks, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Stitch, Donald Duck, the Pixar animation logo, the Star Wars logo, and the Marvel logo. The flag is featured on pins, ball caps, mouse ears, t-shirts, polo shirts, and masks.

"In recognition of Pride and our Pride collection, The Walt Disney Company is donating funds to organizations from around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities," the company's website reads. The pro-LGBT advocacy groups Disney is supporting through the sale of the rainbow merchandise include GLSEN, Diversity Role Models, Minus18, BeLonG To Youth Services, ARELAS and the It Gets Better Project.



As CBN News has reported, Disney has made headlines for promoting LGBTQ elements in its television programming over the past few years, and Disney even brought an LGBTQ pride event to Disneyland Paris for the first time in its history in 2019. But the company had previously limited its promotion of "Pride Month" to its social media platforms until last year, according to Christian Headlines.

In recent years, children have been targeted more and more with the LGBTQ agenda in animated stories and other so-called family entertainment. Now it appears the company is also focused on pushing toys and other LBGTQ-themed merchandise at young people.

As CBN News reported late last month, Disney was in the process of casting its first transgender character in an unnamed animated motion picture project.

Screenrant reports Pixar Animation Studios, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, put out a casting notice in March on Twitter. The notice said Pixar was conducting a casting search for a youth voice-over role for an upcoming animated project.

"The character, Jess, is a 14-year-old transgender girl," the notice read. "She's compassionate, funny, and always has your back."

The announcement was confirmed by a San Francisco transgender group which spoke with the casting director.