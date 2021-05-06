Facebook Permanently Bans LifeSiteNews Citing COVID-19 Misinformation

LifeSiteNews, a conservative news website, has been permanently banned by Facebook for repeatedly violating the social platform's policies regarding COVID-19.

The Religion News Service (RNS) reports the often faith-themed news website announced Facebook's ban of its content in a story on its own website Tuesday.

"Facebook has just permanently banned LifeSiteNews' Facebook page," the story read. "This apparently is not a temporary measure: It is gone for good."

The story also quoted LifeSiteNews marketing director Rebekah Roberts, who framed Facebook's decision as "another case of Big Tech silencing free speech on their platform."

"Facebook has been silencing any voice that goes against their beliefs and agenda," Roberts said. "Our LifeSiteNews Facebook page has been removed simply because we have shared reports of doctors, nurses, expert researchers, and even the former Pfizer VP speaking out against the COVID shots."

"This all comes down to another case of Big Tech silencing free speech on their platform," she added.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of LifeSiteNews' page to Religion News Service on Wednesday, saying, "we have removed this page for repeatedly violating our COVID-19 policies."

Facebook told the site's marketing officials their Facebook page was taken down in accordance with the company's policy of removing accounts that distribute "vaccine discouraging information on the platform." It also allegedly accused the site of publishing "false information about COVID-19 that could contribute to physical harm," according to LifeSiteNews.

Facebook cited an article posted on April 10, 2021, headlined "COVID vaccines can be deadly for some." The article remains on the LifeSiteNews website.

The RNS reports the article in question appears to be a repost from a blog titled "The Dark Side of Vaccines" and authored by a self-described "health educator and wellness consultant."

The story, according to the RNS is misleading.

"It cited anecdotal reports of people dying after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, but neither report cited by the author provided evidence to showcase a direct link between the vaccine and the deaths in question — a fact the author did not highlight. In fact, one of the anecdotal reports linked to in the article quoted a doctor declaring they "don't have any data to suggest the (COVID-19) vaccine has any effect in either direction" regarding a death," Jack Jenkins, the national reporter for RNS wrote.

As CBN News reported in February, YouTube also permanently banned LifeSiteNews from its popular video-sharing platform and removed all of its pro-life videos. The website reported it had more than 300,000 followers of its channel.