Lauren Daigle Wows with 'Epic Performance' on 'The Voice' Finale

Flanked by a Gospel choir, Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle performed her song “Hold on to Me” for the finale of NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night.

Daigle ended the song by ad-libbing a little, singing, “There is hope for the world / there is hope for the world / all you gotta do is hold on / lemme tell you now / just hold on / hold on to me.”

The “You Say” singer-songwriter took to her Twitter account Thursday afternoon to say she is “still on cloud 9 after an incredible time” on “The Voice.”

“There are so many moving pieces in days like this, and it all happens so fast — but every moment is just so much fun,” she wrote. “Very grateful.”

Daigle went on say her performance Tuesday “was one of my absolute favorites.”

Still on cloud 9 after an incredible time back on @NBCTheVoice! There are so many moving pieces in days like this, and it all happens so fast — but every moment is just so much fun. Very grateful pic.twitter.com/Zer9Uc2v9q — Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) May 27, 2021

Social media user heaped praise on the 29-year-old entertainer.

“She is amazing,” tweeted Shannon Jones. “A great listen to start your day.”

Another person added, “Exactly what I needed.”

“This is the definition of must-see TV,” wrote Crysta Lee. “Lauren Daigle blows me away! Every. Time. you betta sing!”

Yet another fan described Daigle’s singing “unbelievably beautiful” as another called it an “epic performance.”

“Lauren Daigle was taking me to church with her performance singing ‘Hold on to Me’ during the finale of ‘The Voice,’” tweeted Jillian Balcazar.

As Faithwire reported in March, Daigle is using the music video for “Hold on to Me” to raise money for a whole host of charities. She said she wrote the song while she was touring in 2019 for “the person who feels lonely, the person who feels defeated.”

She said it’s a song “to remind people that hope is around.”

The music video for “Hold on to Me” has amassed more than 4 million views.