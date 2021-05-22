LEGO to Release First LGBTQ-Themed 'Everyone is Awesome' Set Ahead of Pride Month

Popular toy company LEGO announced the release of its first LGBTQ set titled "Everyone is Awesome!" just ahead of Pride Month.

"We're super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone Is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder," the Denmark-based company tweeted.

We're super excited to reveal our new set - LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

The colored figurines represent the rainbow flag, along with pale blue, white, and pink symbolizing the trans community. Black and brown recognize the diversity of skin colors and cultures within the LGBTQIA+ community.

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

And a purple minifigure with a beehive wig, "is a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens out there,” said the designer, Matthew Ashton.

Ashton explained that he created the new set because he wanted to make a statement with the design by embracing "love and inclusivity." He added that children "are our role models and they welcome everyone, no matter their background."

The set will be released on June 1.