Netflix Film 'Blue Miracle' Starring Dennis Quaid Based on Inspiring True Story

An inspiring new Netflix film starring Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Gonzales focuses on overcoming adversity even when it seems like everything is going against you.

The movie titled "Blue Miracle" is based on a true story about Casa Hogar, a Mexican orphanage that is struggling to make ends meet after Hurricane Odile hit Baja in 2014 and damaged the building.

Caretaker Omar Venegas, who is raising the young boys, fears that the orphanage will have to shut down unless they can win the Bisbee's Black & Blue fishing tournament. By earning the prize money, the orphanage will be able to stay open.

"Maybe God just wanted to get all the unluckiest kids in one building so he can crush us all out," says one of the orphans during the movie trailer.

Producer Ben Howard calls the film a "remarkable true story of how Omar and his boys managed to pull together and achieve what seemed like the impossible and their incredible story will no doubt win the hearts of audiences around the world."

"Blue Miracle" premieres May 27 on Netflix.