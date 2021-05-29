Russell Brand Says Democrats, Big Tech, Media 'Conspired' in 2020

Comedian and actor Russell Brand slammed the Democratic Party, big tech companies, and social media platforms this week, accusing them of “conspiring” last year to suppress unsavory information about then-candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Brand made the comments during his conversation with investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald, who joined the entertainer on his podcast, “Under the Skin.”

In part two of my conversation with journalist Glenn Greenwald we discuss events surrounding his Hunter Biden revelations...what are your thoughts? Watch the full video here: https://t.co/VxdqoDlqMT pic.twitter.com/5m2zA7q5jT — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 24, 2021

“Did the media and social media conspire to keep information about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s relationship with foreign energy companies out of the media?” asked Brand. “The answer is: yes, they did.”

He was referring specifically to the decision my social media platforms to throttle and suppress a New York Post report outlining a whole host of emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop that raised questions about his dad’s connections to his son’s international business ventures.

Twitter also locked the Post’s account in the wake of the story.

“Look, I’m not a pro-Republican person,” Brand said. “I don’t see myself that way. I don’t see myself as a conservative, or that I’m in a Trump or Giuliani or media establishments that were reporting on these revelations, they are not my cultural, social, or political allies. That’s certainly not how I see myself.”

“However,” he continued, “it seems to me that what reason is Hunter Biden [sitting] on the board of an energy company in the Ukraine? What reason is James Biden [sitting] on the board or receiving payments from an energy company in China?”

The celebrity went on to say, “At a time when we’re talking about sleaze, corruption, financial misdemeanors and relationships between corporations, big business, and politicians, let’s just face it: unless you’re bloody stupid, you know that’s going on all the time. So, either change that, or let’s stop pretending that politicians are aspiring to anything other than the advance of their own interests. And if there is a byproduct, a few people get helped along the way, well, then, that’s great.”

Brand said he is “sad to realize that I can no longer even claim to believe that Joe Biden or the Democratic Party might be the answer because look at how they behave.”

“And look at the relationships between media, social media, and that party,” he added. “They conspired to keep information away from you because it was not convenient to their agenda.”

After the presidential election, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during a U.S. Senate hearing that his company made “a mistake” in suppressing the report about Biden’s family.

“We recognize it as a mistake that we made,” he said, “both in terms of the intention of the policy and also the enforcement action of not allowing people to share it publicly or privately.”