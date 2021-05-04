Special Olympics Golfer Amy Bockerstette to Make History Competing for National Collegiate Title

Amy Bockerstette is breaking new ground once again, this time by becoming the first athlete with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship.

She is set to play with her Paradise Valley Community College teammates at the NJCAA national championships May 10-13 at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.

The 22-year-old signed on with Paradise Valley Community College in 2018 and became the first person with Down syndrome to earn a college athletics scholarship at the time, according to Golfweek.

"So excited to compete with my @PVCC_Official@PVCCPumas teammates @NJCAA Nationals next week!" Bockerstette tweeted on Monday.

The Special Olympian became an overnight sensation in 2019 after telling PGA Tour player Gary Woodland, "I got this" right before making par on the challenging 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the Phoenix Open.

That same year, the golfer and her family created the I Got This Foundation that would provide people with intellectual and developmental disabilities more opportunities to play golf.

The foundation has partnered with Special Skills Sports Camps to hold the Special Skills Golf Invitational on June 1 at Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Powell, Ohio. The event will teach athletes the fundamentals of golf, such as how to drive, chip, and putt.

"She's a gamer," her father, Joe Bockerstette, said. "She doesn't get nervous, she gets excited."