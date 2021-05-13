'The Pure Goodness of God': Sadie Robertson Huff and Husband Christian Welcome Their First Child

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their daughter Honey James Huff into their family on Tuesday.

The new mother and father posted photos of their family to Instagram on Wednesday.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Robertson Huff wrote. "The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

As CBN News reported last October, Robertson, 23 and Huff, 22, announced they were expecting a child together.

Robertson made the announcement on Instagram writing, "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already - God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

Robertson shared her pregnancy journey, including its difficulties and her battle with COVID-19, with her social media followers.

"The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge. Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID," she told People Magazine in early December. "They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, 'Man, people have to deliver with it.' I can't even imagine. So that was challenging in and of itself."

The couple was married in November of 2019.

Robertson and Huff's announcement about their new daughter comes just as she found out her book Life Just Got Real, is going to be adapted into a scripted series.

"I really can't believe my fiction book is about to come to life as a scripted series! Feeling incredibly grateful," Robertson wrote on Instagram. "As always ALL glory to God and I pray God would use this show as another way to encourage people in their everyday life and bring family and friends together."

Deadline reports Robertson signed a deal with film producer Brad Kevroy, known for his work on Dumb and Dumber and The Princess Switch.

This will be Robertson's first time working in the role of producer. She will also make onscreen guest appearances in the show.

"I am so excited to jump into the world of scripted television, and to be doing it with Brad who has been producing positive, inspirational entertainment for years," Robertson said. "My hope is that this would be an encouraging show for people to watch together that has an inspirational message woven within. I can't wait to get started!"

Krevoy said he was delighted to be working with Robertson.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sadie. Her energy and vision are one-of-a-kind and we have no doubt that this show will be a huge success," he told Deadline. "There is a tremendous audience that is hungry for Sadie's special brand of family entertainment – and we're proud to be the ones delivering this content."