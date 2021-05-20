Tim Tebow Makes Big Comeback to NFL, Signed by Jacksonville Jaguars, but Not as a QB

Tim Tebow is making a surprise return to professional football. The NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Tebow to play as a Tight End, the team announced Thursday.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said.

Tebow has been signed for a 1-year contract, playing for his former college coach Urban Meyer who now coaches the Jaguars. But the 33-year-old athlete still has a lot to prove if he wants to stick around in the NFL for a few years.

Tebow previously played in the NFL as a quarterback. He mainly played for the Denver Broncos after they drafted him in 2010, playing nine games as a rookie quarterback, passing for 654 yards and five touchdowns. He also brought his own ground game to the mix, adding 227 rushing yards and six rushing TDs.

Then, in the 2011 season, Tebow played in 14 games and completed 126-of-271 passes for 1,729 yards and 12 TDs. During his sophomore season, he helped the Broncos win a wildcard playoff game with a stunning, game-winning 80-yard TD pass on the first play of overtime to defeat Pittsburgh.



Playing as a Tight End will be a shift for Tebow, but he's known for being agile and tough, and since Tight Ends do a lot of running, blocking, and receiving, some have said he's a natural fit for the position.

"I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey," he said.

As a versatile athlete, Tebow most recently tried a stint with professional baseball after being sidelined by the NFL. He played minor league ball for the New York Mets but never advanced to the big league.

Tebow isn't letting his return to the NFL slow down his passion for charitable work. Just one day earlier he announced his Tim Tebow Foundation helped launch a new medical center in Uganda."I'm so excited to announce the grand opening of the Ekisa Tebow Community Care Center in Iganga, Uganda! So grateful for everyone who have come behind @timtebowfoundation and our partner @ekisa_ministries to help build this first of its kind center to help fight for the children and families in Uganda. This center will bring critical support services including comprehensive healthcare, education, counseling, and financial empowerment, and will ultimately help caretakers become their child's biggest advocate as they learn the inherent, God-given value and worth of all individuals. Thank you for coming behind our mission, we can't wait to see how this center changes lives!"

