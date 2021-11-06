'Avengers' Star Josh Brolin Thanks God in Touching Celebration of His Sobriety: 'God Is in Everything'

“Avengers: Endgame” and “Dune” star Josh Brolin celebrated eight years of sobriety this week by publicly thanking God and those closest to him.

“Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you,” Brolin wrote in a touching Instagram post. “Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else. Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity.”

The actor, who went to rehab for substance abuse in 2013, continued to define sobriety through additional affirmations and statements about love, life, trust, and his children.

Considering Brolin’s past admission that he’s not “particularly religious,” his mentions of God stand out.

“Sobriety is knowing that God is in everything and that it is made up of every color (and mixture of color) that exists,” he added.

Brolin concluded his Instagram post — which garnered well over 100,000 likes — by specifically expressing gratitude to those who have helped him along the way. And his list starts with the Lord.

“Thank you God, family, and friends for the most punk rock sobriety imaginable,” he wrote.

These statements are intriguing due to the actor’s past comments. Brolin wrote in an Instagram post last December, despite not being “particularly religious,” he and his wife, Kathryn, named their baby Chapel Grace.

The child, who was born on Christmas Day, was named due to the Brolins’ positive feelings about and experiences in houses of worship.

“Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels,” he wrote. “Not being particularly religious, but a God feeling heavily inundating our lives, chapels have always been the sanctuaries where we felt most connectedly free to give thanks.”

