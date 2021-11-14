Christian Rapper Lecrae Hosts Financial Education Web Series 'Protect the Bag'

Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist Lecrae has launched a six-part web series that teaches some of the basic elements to becoming financially stable.

The first episode of "Protect the Bag" aired on Nov. 9 with Lecrae discussing what exactly the "bag" is and how to safeguard it for the future.

"We can't talk about protecting the bag, if you don't know what the bag is," the artist explained in the video. "See the bag I'm talking about is literally like a bag of money ... it's safety, it's financial security. It's knowing what is and isn't legacy. Let's just call the bag, financial health."

The series will include guest interviews with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Locket, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., former NBA star Kyle Korver, singer Coco Jones and artist WHATUPRG.

"I am on a mission to spread the word on financial education because when I was growing up, I wasn't educated about money or budgeting and had to learn a lot about it the hard way," Lecrae shared in a press release.

He added, "I want to make sure others who grew up like me have the knowledge to build their own financial legacy. People need financial literacy broken down in ways they can understand and I'm excited to partner with Experian to present this content, produced by my production team, 3 Strand Films."

Lecrae explained that the project aims to help people save and invest their money, budget wisely, and protect their identity.

"The 'Protect The Bag' web series allows me to walk in multiple spaces simultaneously," Lecrae noted. "I get to host a show that continues the work of restoration by educating people about financial literacy, but there is also an element of creativity and entertainment that pulls out the best in me."

Videos will be released each Tuesday on Lecrae's YouTube channel. To find out more, click here.

