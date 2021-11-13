Dennis Quaid Discusses New Gospel Album, Collaborates With Billy Ray Cyrus, Tanya Tucker & Kris Kristofferson

Actor Dennis Quaid is wrapping up the final elements of a new gospel album that he says will feature "spiritual songs I grew up within church."

During an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the 67-year-old revealed that the inspirational album will include some traditional songs and original material.

Billy Ray Cyrus will join Quaid on the new song, "Fallen." Tanya Tucker and Kris Kristofferson are all featured on a new version of "On My Way to Heaven."

The actor starred in the film "I Can Only Imagine" in 2018 and wrote the single, "On My Way to Heaven" for the film's soundtrack.

Quaid told CBN News that the song was written as a tribute to his mother for her 91st birthday.

"I wrote it for my mom because my mom has always been there, her faith is unquestionable, so solid," he said at the time. "So I wrote it for her, but I guess it's my story."

He grew up attending church in Texas and was baptized, along with his brother, when they were kids. Quaid said he didn't really start searching for God and reading the Bible until his 20's.

"I've always been spiritual. I grew up in a Southern Baptist church, became disillusioned with it as a teenager. I turned to Eastern religions and philosophies," he told the Sun-Times.

"I read the Bible twice, read the Koran, went to India nine times. Along the way, I came back to Christianity, and well, finding that it's really the same all throughout the world," he added. "People are people with the same sort of yearnings. We're all spiritual beings whether we know it or not. So that's what I speak to, one's relationship with God or non-relationship with God."

The untitled album is slated for release next year.

