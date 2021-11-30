'Loved by God': Tori Kelly Urges Young People to Find Themselves in God's Word, Not in Social Media

Former American Idol sensation and Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly is urging the next generation to spend more time in God's Word and find acceptance in Him rather than on social media.

During an interview with The Christian Post, Kelly explained that it can be difficult to ignore what others say is good enough but know that God will always comfort and encourage us.

"Personally speaking, that has helped me to make sure I'm grounded in truth, in reminding myself who I am," the artist explained. "I'm loved by God... listening to who He says that I am instead of what the world says, which is very hard to do, and something that I struggle with as well. We're all in this together. We're all figuring it out."

"It's already hard enough without social media, dealing with comparisons and just life. But then the added pressure of the internet and comparing yourself to things that aren't always even real," Kelly pointed out. "It's not always even an accurate picture of real life."

The 28-year-old said embracing her faith in Jesus has become a key part of her identity.

Throughout the good and bad, Kelly said she has always found peace from reading Psalm 91:4. The Bible verse says: "He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart."

"I just love that visual of having a safe place, having this place of refuge when the world is crazy," Kelly said. "Just having that kind of peace to know, 'Okay, I can have this quiet time and it's just me and God, and I can get my head right and my soul right and then kind of go back out and do my thing.'"

Kelly rose to fame after appearing on American Idol in 2010. She released the gospel album, Hiding Place, with Christian artist Kirk Franklin which earned her a Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

"That wasn't something that I even really put much thought into," she noted. "It just kind of happened. It was like, 'This is what I want to sing about. This is what's going on in my life right now.' And those songs just kind of poured out. It's really just a part of me."

She joined Justin Bieber and Kari Jobe during the Los Angeles Freedom Experience worship concert this past summer.

Her first children's book, Curly Hair Blues, is about "celebrating our inner and outer beauty" and it's slated for release early next year.

