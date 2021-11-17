'See the Simplicity of Aligning Your Will with Divine Will': How Will Smith Points to Power of Faith as 'King Richard'

Will Smith's latest film "King Richard" hits theaters Friday, November 19, 2021. And the 53-year-old blockbuster star has one wish for those who see it.

"I want people to see the simplicity of aligning your will with divine will," Smith told Hollywood producer, preacher, and personal friend DeVon Franklin in an interview they shared exclusively with CBN News' Studio 5 program.

"At this point in my career, I am taking films that are centered on ideas that I want to explore, and ideas that I want to illuminate."

"King Richard" follows the life of Richard Williams, the father, and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. And Will Smith plays the title role.

With his wife, Oracene Price, by his side, Richard drafted a nearly 80-page plan to guide their girls from "prodigies to pros" two years before they were born.

Describing the Williams family, Smith said, "Their love, their family and their faith are first. That's the foundation of everything. And then from that, the flowers of their dream will bloom."

Faith is at the heart of the highly-anticipated biopic sports film. And Smith says he tapped into his own personal faith to bring the story to the big screen.

Smith grew up in West Philadelphia, where he often attended Resurrection Baptist Church with his grandmother.

He told DeVon Franklin, "You can't get where I get if you don't love the Lord. You don't get to sit how I sit and move how I move if you don't love the Lord. You'd be seeing a whole lot of other repercussions."

Smith shares even more of that faith journey and his personal struggles in his new memoir, simply titled Will.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.

