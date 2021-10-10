Austin Carr Shares News of Retirement from NFL, Has 'Total Trust in Jesus Christ'

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Austin Carr announced that he is "committed to following the voice of God" and will be retiring from the NFL.

Carr shared the news Saturday in an article he wrote for Sports Spectrum, explaining that he is confident in the future plans that God has for him.

"After much prayer and consideration, I've decided that it's time to turn the page on my career in the NFL," Carr wrote. "It feels surreal to be moving on from this 20-year stint of lacing up the cleats every fall, but I'm committed to following the voice of God, and it has become clear that up ahead He has a new and exciting future prepared for my family and me."

He continued by expressing gratitude toward all the people who have made an impact on him throughout his career.

The 27-year-old thanked his agent, along with the coaches and teammates that he has had over the years.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family members while he was involved in youth football practice.

"To my family, words cannot express how grateful I am for your love, sacrifice and support from youth football practices on Springs Road to the Superdome on Sundays."

Carr went on to thank his wife, Erica who has "played so many roles and put on so many hats for my sake," he noted.

Then Carr recognized how God has "protected, guided and loved" him along the way.

"You are eternally worthy of all glory, honor and praise from these undeserving lips," Carr shared. "Truly, I can sing with the psalmist, 'Not to us, O Lord, not to us, but to your name give glory, for the sake of your steadfast love and your faithfulness!' (Psalm 115:1)."

Carr concluded the article by admitting that it can be difficult to let go and have faith in our Heavenly Father but He knows what is good and right for us.

"A wise man once said, 'If you want to walk on water, you have to get out of the boat.' It's not always easy, but it's always right for us to put our total trust in Jesus Christ," Carr said. "Here's to the next season of life, stepping out onto the water of His calling."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***