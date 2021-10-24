'I'm Not Part of This': Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Calls Out 'Cancel Culture'

While most sports fans had no problem with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ recent trash talk, there were some who didn’t like it.

Rodgers, though, is unfazed by his detractors.

“Are we getting that soft as a society that we can’t have a back and forth now?” the athlete asked. “Somebody can pay for a ticket and say whatever … they want — which I think they should be able to — but the one time you say something back to them, that gets caught on a hot mic, now I’ve disrespected an entire city, an entire organization, my organization.”

“I’m not a part of this woke, cancel culture that tries to silence people all the time,” he added.

Rodgers’ condemnation of an overly sensitive society came after he made headlines for shouting “I own you” after scoring a six-yard touchdown run during a game against the Chicago Bears. He reportedly made the exciting comment in response to a woman in the crowd who raised her middle fingers toward him.

The quarterback discussed the incident during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“There’s a PC, woke culture that exists,” he said. “And there’s a cancel culture at the same time, and it’s based on people’s own feelings of maybe personal [misery] or distaste for their own situations or life or just the enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb.”

LISTEN TO TODAY’S PODCAST AND SUBSCRIBE:

Among the handful of people who didn’t appreciate Rodgers’ comments — most of whom were Bears players and fans — was former Chicago center Olin Kreutz, who said he’d “like to punch” Rodgers “in his face.”

Rodgers, though, said he’s uninterested in “playing the game,” referring to “woke culture.”

“There’s a game within the game,” he said. “If the player abides by the rules of the game, he’s part of the game. The rules of the game are: you must acquiesce with the woke mob at all times — you must. However, when you live above the game, the game does not exist, and that’s where I’m at.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***