Lauren Daigle's Message For Christians in Need of Courage and a 'Backbone of Boldness'

Christian singer Lauren Daigle has a message for Christians who might be struggling to find boldness in the midst of uncertainty or uncomfortable situations: ask God for courage.

“And if you ask God for that courage, He will give it to you,” Daigle recently told The Christian Post. “He will give you boldness; He will give you courage.”

The Grammy-winning artist shared an example of how she once asked God to help her be bold and stand up for those in high school who were being bullied.

At the time, Daigle prayed for a “backbone of boldness” and now she’s hoping to inspire others to do the same when they face similar situations.

The singer said she knows it can often feel lonely in the midst of various moments and challenges, but implored Christians to realize there are others around them facing similar battles.

“It will feel like, in the moment, that you’re the only one making a stand. But you’re not the only one making a stand,” she told the Post. “There are others around you. And we’ve got your back.”

Daigle encouraged people to share the message of God’s love, explaining her belief that telling non-believers that the Lord loves them and is for them can often help open the door to sharing the gospel.

