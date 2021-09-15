'Nothing but the Truth': Filmmakers Tell CBN's Studio 5 the Quest for Truth Begins Within the Bible

Today's culture encourages everyone to live their own truth, but some leading Christian voices are sounding a warning about how dangerous that idea is.

They're sharing their concerns in a new documentary called "Nothing but the Truth" and it is rich with deep insight into the faith.

Filmmakers John Sanders and Steve Wiggins told CBN's Studio 5 that society and culture say there are many roads that lead to God when in actuality, Jesus is the only way to Heaven. He revealed that many times in scripture. In fact, Jesus said he was "the truth."

"So I looked around in today's culture and I kept hearing everybody say to live your own truth and that went against everything I was taught," Sanders said. "So we wanted to embark on a journey to uncover the question, 'Is truth absolute? Are there multiple truths or is there one truth?'"

Wiggins explained that the journey begins with the Bible.

"Facts have to have foundations," he pointed out. "Even scientific facts have to come back to scientific studies and a scientific method, but when it all comes down to the very basis of it all, you have to have something which is the truth."

He added that both truth and love are necessary to discover the truth.

"I don't think you can separate truth from love," Wiggins said. "The reality about love is that God defines love and that love is defined in the truth. You can't have true love without the truth of God's Word as the foundation for defining what love is."

Some of today's best-known Christian thinkers like Pastors Tony Evans and Jonathan Falwell, Author Lee Strobel, and many more appear in the film. They share their insights into what truth really means and why it matters.

Sanders noted that careful consideration was given when choosing the special guests for the film.

"I think we assembled a really wonderful cast of believers with influence and credibility to bring light to different topics of the truth," he said. "The truth of finance for example is taught by Dave Ramsey. The truth of marriage is taught by Tony Evans and he said some stuff about marriage I've never heard before. We really tried to choose people whose walk matched up to the word of the Lord and that could speak in different areas and whose walk matched their talk."

Wiggins elaborated more on the beauty of truth.

"The diversity of the characters - that's the beautiful thing about people who love the truth. It doesn't matter where you're from in the world. It doesn't matter where you come from ... whether you were born into privilege or poverty," he said. "The Word of the Lord is the truth of the Lord and you can meet up with people around the world who are Bible-believing Christians who are living according to the Word and there is that spirit connection that you have with those people."

Wiggins continued, "To me, in a world where the media often times likes to use the divisions in order to cause a story, to me one of the greatest stories of this film is how there's great division with respect to diversity of all the ways I've talked about and yet at the very same time there is complete unity over the Word of the Lord."

Ultimately Wiggins hopes the film will awaken the church to be a catalyst for change.

"My hope is that first and foremost it'll energize the church. The Bible says judgment begins in the house of the Lord but revival begins there too," Wiggins stated. "I'd like to see the people of the church repaired to the Word of the Lord so that they would be whom the Lord calls His people to be. Once they are repaired to the Lord, then to see them go out into the world and be active."

