Severe Medical Issues Sideline Christian Comedian 'Bone Hampton,' Urgent Prayers Requested

Beloved Christian comedian and actor Vernard "Bone" Hampton is fighting for his life after being hospitalized for congestive heart failure which also caused his kidneys to shut down.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf, the 49-year-old has endured a "lengthy" hospital stay and still has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Hampton appeared in Season 13 of "America's Got Talent," ABC's "Less Than Perfect," NBC's "My Name is Earl," and BET's "Comic View."

"He has devoted countless hours to honing his craft while inspiring and teaching young comics to do the same. By traveling to city after city, Bone has made a living, providing for himself and his son," the fundraising website noted.

The fundraiser points out that prayers and well wishes are appreciated but Hampton's career has been impacted by his illness. A goal of $100,000 was set, which will assist with the loss of income to pay for his mounting medical expenses. At the time of publication, the effort has raised $54,562.

"His doctors have already informed and even ordered him to remain off the stage indefinitely, pending significant improvement in his heart and kidney function," the website reads. "This will be a long journey back to health, but we can help ease the worry and anxiety that result from the inability to work and provide."

Friends and fans encouraged social media users to pray for Hampton and to donate to help him.

Comedian Chondra Pierce wrote, "My dear friends, please keep praying for my dear friend Bone Hampton."

"The Real" co-host Loni Love said she is praying for Hampton to receive "peace, comfort, and miracles."

