'Thank you God!' Sadie Robertson Huff's Daughter Home From Hospital After Battling Respiratory Virus

Sadie Robertson Huff posted positive news about her daughter, Honey, on Saturday after the 4-month-old was released from the hospital following a four-day stay.

In the latest update, Robertson Huff revealed that her daughter has been battling Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) but she is finally on the road to recovery at home.

"YALL WE GET TO GO HOME!!!! (YAY) 4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home! She is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home," she wrote on Instagram. "We are so so grateful!

She expressed gratitude for the continued prayers throughout the ordeal and extended her own prayers to parents whose children are still in the hospital.

"Thank you for everyone who prayed for us. We truly did feel your prayers! We didn't expect to come home today and so we are very happy. Thank you God!"

She added, "To the parents who have kids in the hospital, I am praying that your grieving heart would feel held, your anxious heart would find a deep peace, and your sad heart would find joy in the little moments."

In a previous post, Robertson Huff stated that she and her husband, Christian wanted to keep Honey's health condition private. They chose to share their story in the hopes that other parents experiencing a similar situation would be encouraged not to lose faith.

She explained that their fight isn't over yet but Honey's "sweet fighter spirit" gives them strength and joy.

"To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness I grieve with you," she wrote. "This is what we are declaring right now…

'You did it: you changed wild lament into whirling dance; You ripped off my black mourning band and decked me with wildflowers. I'm about to burst with song; I can't keep quiet about you. God, my God, I can't thank you enough.'" Psalm‬ ‭30:11-12‬ ‭MSG.

