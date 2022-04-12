'A Real Blessing': Justin Bieber Offers His Music Tour Crew and Fans Free Online Therapy

Pop star Justin Bieber is partnering with online therapy company BetterHelp to offer free services to his touring crew and fans.

The 28-year-old has openly shared his struggles with anxiety and depression. He says offering free therapy is a "real blessing," according to Relevant Magazine.

"The one thing I've learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes," Bieber said. "Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I'm humbled to be able to do it."

Bieber is offering his Justice World Tour's 250-person crew free access to the online therapy service for 18 months. He is also allowing fans to receive one free month of therapy, which can be shared with a friend or family member in need.

Bieber, who has been outspoken about his Christian faith, has previously asked his fans to pray for him during challenging times.

Before coming to Christ, headlines indicated Bieber's life was spiraling out of control with public incidents and drug use. But he said he found hope in Jesus in recent years and has been open about working through his struggles.

As CBN News has reported, anxiety and depression can give someone an overwhelming sense of despair - a mindset of defeat.

Symptoms can include:

Trouble concentrating, remembering details, and making decisions

Fatigue

Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, and helplessness

Pessimism and hopelessness

Insomnia, early-morning wakefulness, or sleeping too much

Irritability

Restlessness

Loss of interest in things once pleasurable, including sex

Overeating, or appetite loss

Aches, pains, headaches, or cramps that won't go away

Digestive problems that don't get better, even with treatment

Persistent sad, anxious, or "empty" feelings

Suicidal thoughts or attempts

If you or someone you know is dealing with anxiety or depression, there are ways to overcome it which can include help from a Christian therapist as well as finding peace with God.

Here are a few resources:

Overcoming Anxiety, Worry, and Tension

Dealing with Depression

To learn more about the free therapy and to register, visit the BetterHelp website.