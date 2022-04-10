Chris Tomlin Brings Live 'Good Friday Nashville' Back to Bridgestone Arena

Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Tomlin announced that the "Good Friday Nashville" concert will return to Bridgestone Arena on April 15.

The event, which began in 2017, had to be postponed for the last two years due to the global pandemic.

"After two years of having to worship together virtually due to COVID, I am so excited to be coming back to Bridgestone Arena, live and in person, for Good Friday Nashville," Tomlin shared in a press release. "What an incredible opportunity to gather again as a church and as a local community to remember the hope we have in Jesus because of His sacrifice on the cross."

Good Friday Nashville benefits the non-profit foundation For Others which was established by Tomlin and his wife Lauren.

The organization aims to raise awareness about the thousands of American children and youth involved in the foster care system.

"My wife, Lauren, and I had felt a calling to shed light on the foster care and adoption crisis in our nation," said Tomlin. "It was through that and our first Good Friday that our non-profit, For Others, came to be. And so, each year Good Friday Nashville benefits helping children find forever homes across our state. So, when you join us for this powerful night of worship… know that you are a part of making a difference in so many lives."

The concert is produced by Awakening Events, who have been touring with Tomlin for 17 years.

Tickets to attend the concert are available at Good Friday Nashville or by going to Facebook.com/christomlin to live stream on April 15.

"Good Friday Nashville is one of the most rewarding things I have ever been a part of. When this event began five years ago, I had a dream it might become an annual thing … a tradition for family and friends to come together, to celebrate, to remember," the artist explained.

Tomlin released his two-track album Always on March 29 which includes the songs Always and YAHWEH (No One) with Elevation Worship. He is also touring the U.S. with Hillsong United. To find out more, click here.

