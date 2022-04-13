Kathie Lee Gifford Gathers Special Guests for Personal Stories About Faith in New Series 'The Jesus I Know'

Award-winning TV host and bestselling author Kathie Lee Gifford is sitting down with some famous friends to hear their powerful stories about faith in Christ in a new five-part TV series.

Kathie Lee already shares her faith every day on social media with encouraging posts or Bible verses.

And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the LORD Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him. Colossians 3:17. LORD, You have blessed us to be a blessing to others. Please help us to remember that our purpose is to love one another as You have loved us. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) April 9, 2022

Now, she's taking her faith a step further with The Jesus I Know, which is streaming on Fox Nation. It includes Gifford having faith-focused conversations with well-known guests about how their encounter with Jesus was life-changing.

During episode one, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth tells Gifford about the challenges of working in show business and being a Christian.

The second episode kicks off with pop star Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, and how she hit "rock bottom" before seeing her own success.

Famed songwriters and producers Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly are celebrated in episode three. The pair, known as the band Louis York, open up about God directing their career for His purpose.

Gifford speaks with Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, in episode four. Dean discusses her reliance on faith during the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of her in-laws.

Dean said she turned to Psalm 34:18, "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit," which was a comfort that got her "through a lot."

Look who I bumped into! My favorite, ⁦@JaniceDean⁩ Coming up on ⁦@foxandfriends⁩ to talk about my new series on ⁦@foxnation⁩ #TheJesusIKnow pic.twitter.com/g8Bs0BzHHq — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) April 11, 2022

The series concludes with Gifford talking to country music star Jimmy Wayne. He reveals that his faith in God was paramount while recovering from an abusive childhood.

Gifford previously told CBN's The 700 Club that the inspiration to write her latest book, The Jesus I Know: Honest Conversations and Diverse Opinions about Who He Is, came after her literary agent said he was fascinated by the conversations she's had with people in the past.

"This was pretty much an easy one because all we did was just sit down via Skype or in this very room and tape our conversations," she said. "I wanted every person who cooperated on the book to be happy with the end result."

The Jesus I Know is now streaming on Fox Nation for subscribers.

