‘I See Things, I Hear Things’: Actress Vanessa Hudgens Shares Creepy Story, Says ‘Gift’ Allows Her to Speak With Spirits

Actress Vanessa Hudgens believes she has a “gift” and can see and hear spiritual things.

“The Princess Switch 3” star made the revelation this week on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” explaining that she has “accepted” this supposed talent and has visited at least one graveyard in an attempt to connect with spirits.

The conversation turned to the spirit realm when host Kelly Clarkson asked Hudgens if she’s newly “obsessed with ghosts,” to which the actress said her interest isn’t all that new.

“It’s not really a new passion. You’re just kind of, like, finding out,” she said. “Yeah, I feel like I’ve accepted the fact that, like, I see things, and I hear things.”

The actress, whose career exploded in 2006 with Disney’s “High School Musical,” shared a spiritual experience she claims to have had while growing up.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was, like — you know those ducks that, like, is like the duck thing that you pull?” she said. “It’s a toy. There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started, like, going alongside me.”

Watch the strange conversation:

But Hudgens said she initially ignored the bizarre moment.

“And I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary,” she told Clarkson. “The unknown is scary … but I recently was like, no, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.”

Hudgens said she also decided to embark on what she said was her “first real paranormal investigation,” which included paranormal equipment. She spoke about one piece of gear, in particular, she enjoys using — a device purportedly allowing spirits to communicate with humans.

“My favorite thing is a spirit box,” she said. “And it basically scans radio frequencies really quickly.”

Hudgens said the electricity somehow allows a channel through which spirits can communicate. She described a moment she believes she and a friend intercepted otherworldly communication.

“I was sitting at a tombstone in a graveyard with my best friend,” she said. “And we found this one tombstone of a spirit that we were told was very playful. So, I turned it on, and I’m like, ‘Hi, Sam. I’m Vanessa.'”

She claims she then heard the spirit communicate.

Listen to the latest episode of the Faithwire podcast below:

Hudgens also told Clarkson it’s essential to tell the spirits to stay where they are so they don’t follow a person and remain with them. The conversation between the two is concerning for various reasons.

Stories like this continue to be mainstreamed, though the biblical commandment on these scenarios is clear. Scripture implores believers to avoid necromancy (communicating with the dead) and other such activities.

Leviticus 19:31 (ESV) reads, “Do not turn to mediums or necromancers; do not seek them out, and so make yourselves unclean by them: I am the Lord your God.” The same themes are present throughout Scripture. Nowhere are such activities presented as “gifts,” though that reality has been lost on many in today’s culture.

Some faith experts have warned about the spiritual dangers and evils of engaging in these activities. And Faithwire and CBN News have specifically covered a plethora of cases surrounding people who believe they have encountered — and triumphed over — evil.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***