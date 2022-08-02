Amy Grant Reportedly Resting Comfortably at Home After Bike Accident and Hospital Stay, Postpones August Concerts

Following her doctor's advice, singer Amy Grant is reportedly resting at home after being hospitalized for a bicycle accident while riding with a friend in Nashville, Tennessee last week.

Grant, 61, has also postponed her August tour dates. All of the concerts have been rescheduled for April and June in 2023, according to the singer's website.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Grant's team shared an update on Grant's condition to her official account.

"Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet). Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably," the post said.

"Due to the doctor's orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington). The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June, 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates. There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time. Go to Amy's website for the latest concert schedule and details," the post concluded.

The post included a photo of Grant in concert holding on to a microphone with a smile across her face.

Treated for Cuts and Abrasions, But Wearing a Helmet

As CBN News reported last week, the iconic singer was in a biking accident Wednesday. A spokesman for Grant told CBN News "she was wearing a helmet and taken to Vanderbilt where she was treated for cuts and abrasions and is in stable condition."

She was treated for minor injuries following her fall. The six-time Grammy winner was admitted overnight to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday. She stayed an extra night just to be safe.

"She was admitted and stayed overnight as a precaution and stayed last night for observation and treatment," her representative confirmed to CBN News.

Grant's team thanked her fans for their prayers and well wishes in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Thank you to all those offering prayers and well wishes for Amy after her bike crash yesterday. She is in the hospital receiving treatment but in stable condition," the post read. "She is expected to go home later this week where she will continue to heal."

"Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received," the post continued. "Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you to do the same!" the post concluded.

Known for Strong Christian Faith

As CBN News has reported over the years, Grant is known for her strong Christian faith and is one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music. As a singer and songwriter, her career spans four decades and is still going strong.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the iconic album, Heart in Motion. The crossover album launched her career to new heights and introduced audiences to hits like "Baby, Baby," "That's What Love is For," and "Every Heartbeat."

In an exclusive interview at her home in Franklin, TN, last August, Grant told CBN News she was glad to be going back on tour again after the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

To Be Honored by the Kennedy Center in December

Grant will be one of five recipients at this year's Kennedy Center Honors. The awards ceremony will be held Dec. 4 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast on CBS at a later date.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors," she said in a statement. "Through the years, I've watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us."

Grant told the Associated Press she currently has two songs she's going into the studio to record, including a Christmas song that will be part of a Hallmark movie.

"Like a lot of good songs it came out of a therapy session," she said.

The singer said one of the things that currently "energizes me at this point in my life is creating circles of conversation to help solve problems" such as disenfranchisement and homelessness in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

