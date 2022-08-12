Amy Grant Still Recovering After Being Knocked Out for 10 Minutes, Family Pays Tribute in Song: 'When My Amy Prays'

Amy Grant's recent bike accident left her unconscious for almost 10 minutes, leaving her with a concussion, but her team gave an update on the singer's condition earlier this week, saying her recovery is going well.

As CBN News reported, Grant, 61, was injured on July 27 in a bicycle accident while riding with a friend in Nashville, Tennessee. After being hospitalized for a couple of days, the iconic singer is currently resting at home.

"She is making progress every day," a representative for Grant told Billboard on Sunday (Aug. 7). "As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman, she has a concussion and has needed a lot of downtime and peace and quiet to recover. When she hit the pothole she was thrown from her bike and hit her head hard and was knocked out for about 10 minutes before being transported to the hospital by ambulance. Every day she gets stronger and more alert/energetic."

A spokesman for the six-time Grammy Award winner had told CBN News about the accident, confirming "she was wearing a helmet and taken to Vanderbilt where she was treated for cuts and abrasions."

Grant's husband Vince Gill and her daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, paid homage to Grant at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium last week, performing Gill's 2019 single, "When My Amy Prays" during several performances. Written by Gill, the song honors his wife's deep Christian faith.

In a video taken of the performance on Aug. 5 and posted to YouTube, Corrina changed the lyrics of the song to "When My Mama Prays." At the song's conclusion, the audience gave her a standing ovation.

Watch below as Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, performs "When My Mama Prays."

Following her doctor's orders, Grant postponed all of her August tour dates. All of the concerts have been rescheduled for April and June in 2023, according to the singer's website.

Strong Christian Faith

As CBN News has reported over the years, Grant is known for her strong Christian faith and is one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music. As a singer and songwriter, her career spans four decades and is still going strong.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the iconic album, Heart in Motion. The crossover album launched her career to new heights and introduced audiences to hits like "Baby, Baby," "That's What Love is For," and "Every Heartbeat."

Grant will be one of five recipients at this year's Kennedy Center Honors. The awards ceremony will be held on Dec. 4 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast on CBS at a later date.

