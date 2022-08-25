Liberty Divinity Student Makes Finals of NBC's American Ninja Warrior: 'It's Just Been a Blessing'

A 2019 Liberty University graduate is climbing, running, and jumping his way to the American Ninja Warrior finals.

Josiah Singleton is currently pursuing his master of divinity in Biblical Studies at the Lynchburg, Virginia-based school while serving as the student discipleship director at Highland Heights Baptist Church in Rustburg.

He's known by his alias "Country Ninja Boy" on the NBC television series.

Singleton advanced to stage 2 of the national finals in the episode aired on Aug. 15. He did not appear in the Aug. 22 episode.

The talented Brookneal, Virginia native is one of 70 ninjas battling for a prize totaling $100,000. The winner also has a chance to win $1 million if he or she can complete all four obstacles along the course.

Singleton advanced to the finals for the first time in his three seasons in the competition and was featured in the first of four final episodes taped in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He completed the qualifying run during his rookie season in Atlanta, Georgia in 2019. He was one of three Liberty graduates to compete in the San Antonio competition earlier this year, joining second-time participant Dr. Chad Thornhill, a professor in the John W. Rawlings School of Divinity, and former Flames skier Jeffrey Loftus ('22), who was making his debut.

During an interview with Lynchburg radio station, WLNI 105.9 FM on Aug. 19, Singleton was reminded that so far in the history of the series, only two contestants have won the million-dollar prize.

"Definitely an incentive to train harder, but just like I said, I'm just out there for fun anyways," he said, laughing.

He told the station's The Morningline show that he thought the Ninja Warrior show looked like fun, so he decided to audition.

"I wish I had like a really crazy story, but I don't," Singleton admitted. "I just thought it looked like fun. Oh, that looks cool. I think I'll just go for it."

When asked about the reaction of his students at the church where he works, he responded, "The kids have been getting very excited. And it's been awesome having the support from them. Getting to see just how much they love on you. It's just been a blessing."

The next episode of the finals is scheduled to air Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:00 pm Eastern on NBC. Check local listings.

Watch Singleton in action in a video clip from a previous American Ninja Warrior episode below:

