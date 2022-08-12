'My Weapon Is the Bible': New Kansas City Royals Pitcher Luke Weaver's 'Bible Glove' Is Covered in Scripture

Pitcher Luke Weaver, a seven-year Major League Baseball veteran, was recently traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Kansas City Royals for the third baseman Emmanuel Rivera.

Sports Spectrum reports the trade will give the 28-year-old right-handed relief pitcher a chance to demonstrate not only his near 100 miles-per-hour fastball but also the opportunity to show off his faith-inspired "Bible glove" to his new fans.

The Royals tweeted out a welcome to Weaver.

Known for his deep Christian faith, Weaver introduced the glove last season in partnership with the Absolutely Ridiculous Innovation for Athletes (also known as The Aria Collective).

The words "His Glory" are stamped in gold lettering on the glove's index finger as well as a stitched design of a cross. A graphic design of a crown of thorns is displayed in the palm.

Three of Weaver's favorite Bible verses are featured on the glove's fingers.

Matthew 19:26: "With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible."

Philippians 4:13: "I can do all this through him who gives me strength."

1 Corinthians 16:13: "Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong."

"The Bible glove takes it to another level," Weaver said in a YouTube video advertising the glove. "I'm out there wearing it with me. I can feel His presence. There is Scripture in it, but it just feels like a whole other level. It feels like I'm out there ready to defend against any type of thoughts that come to try to destroy me out there—like my weapon is the Bible. It's not going to back down."

Weaver talked about his glove with the Sports Spectrum Podcast in March. CLICK HERE for more of his Sports Spectrum interview.

"It's just a way where I want to be able to show the world that in the midst of that battle and the competition and the personality and expression, this is what I choose to do," Weaver said. "In doing this, I hope more kids can wear a glove like I'm wearing and to wear it in their travel ball and their Little Leagues and their high schools and their colleges." He hopes it will open doors for them to have faith conversations with teammates and friends.

The first-round draft pick aims to continue to share his own faith in Christ through baseball.

"I want to make sure I'm using my time and energy, both verbally and nonverbally, to impact people for eternal purposes," he wrote for The Increase. "I want to use my career in baseball to impact a generation with the Gospel message."

"There will be a day when we all stand before Jesus and make an account for the opportunities He's given us that we've either taken or missed," he wrote. "I want to be able to say that I did everything during my life on earth that I possibly could have to impact the Kingdom of God and bring glory to His name."

"I want to be the man God created me to be, a reflection of His glory, leading others to a saving faith through Jesus Christ," Weaver concluded.

Weaver talks about his design of the Bible glove below:

