Actor Neal McDonough Aims to Bring God Glory with Faith-Based Production Company

Actor Neal McDonough has revealed plans for a faith-based production company that focuses on family-friendly content.

McDonough is known for playing villains and tough guys in some of Hollywood's top-rated movies like Captain America: The First Avenger and Minority Report, but he has stood on his Christian values despite criticism and being cut from certain roles for his religious convictions.

"I won't mention the Lord's name in vain, and then I won't kiss another woman," McDonough said in 2020. "Sex scenes aren't in it for me. And I think, gosh, there's enough sex scenes out there."

McDonough and his wife, Ruvé, have now launched their own production company, McDonough Company, to create content that reflects their Christian values.





"All of our projects have a faith backdrop to it…we want to reach out to people who aren't just Christians," the actor recently shared.

"I've certainly done plenty enough where my characters don't portray the best things in life, but as an actor, you're part of a piece," McDonough explained. "My part of a piece was to be the dark side in a lot of things, which is really interesting because that's kind of the antithesis to what I am in real life. So it's a great challenge as an actor; it's a great challenge as a man. It's also a great challenge as a child of God to press on with the right material."

He continued, "Now I have that opportunity because Ruve and I are doing it ourselves, and are so blessed to have companies that support us and back us and want to make more films and TV shows, or reality shows or any kind of show that gives glory to Him. Not just to make a movie, but to do a movie that actually gives Him glory — that's our goal. And that's what we're after, and we're very fortunate to be able to do it."

McDonough, who is a devout Catholic, spent years not working in the entertainment industry because of his faith in God.

"I remember falling to my knees and saying, 'God, why have you forgotten about me? Why am I being punished so much?'" McDonough said. "And as soon as those words came out of my mouth, I realized what self-absorbed questions those were. God has given me so much. We all experience challenges in our lives. I should be grateful – and thankful – for all the blessings I'm given."

He recently shared that his entertainment company is doing well and will soon be online.

"I came out of it on the other side," McDonough continued. "I've been working so much in the last several years, and I couldn't be more thankful. I thank God every day for all the blessings I'm given, even during challenging times. Everyone always says, 'Why do you work so much?' My response is always, 'They keep asking me, so I'm not going to stop.'"

McDonough recently finished hosting PBS' "Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" and is encouraging everyone to watch it.

"This show is something that we're all so proud of and we can't wait for everyone to watch the show and take those messages home with them and celebrate Christmas the way it's supposed to be celebrated with family and talking about the ultimate family and ultimate sacrifice of someone who gave Himself for us," he said. "It's a humbling feeling to be part of an event like this. I am the luckiest guy in the world."

