Kirk Cameron Declares Victory After Libraries Reportedly Reverse Course on ‘Unfair and Illegal’ Treatment, Allow Him to Host Story Hour

Actor Kirk Cameron is declaring victory after two libraries reportedly reversed course and will now allow him to read his faith-based book, “As You Grow,” to kids and families next week.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast.

Cameron will speak at the Indianapolis Public Library in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 29, and at the Scarsdale Public Library in Scarsdale, New York, on Dec. 30.

He expressed his delight over the First Amendment win.

“I’m happy that the two libraries changed their decision and will allow my voice to be heard and my book to be read,” Cameron told Fox News in response to the new development.

He continued, “I hope they realized that their position of denying me a story hour reading was unfair and illegal, but that we would all be better off if we listened to each other’s perspectives.”

Cameron also said he hopes the victory offers a “source of courage” for conservatives and Christians, encouraging them to push on and to be “the light of the darkness” when such moments unfold.

As CBN’s Faithwire previously reported, Cameron spoke out after public libraries across the U.S. reportedly declined or ignored his request to host a story hour reading of “As You Grow.”

He and his publisher Brave Books implored libraries — some of which reportedly held drag queen story hour events in the past — to change their minds, and Cameron said he was prepared to go to court to defend his rights.

“Brave Books Publishing and I wrote a letter to some of these libraries, and we’re hoping that they’ll reconsider,” Cameron told Faithwire last week. “We’re sending them a free copy of the book. It’s theirs to keep, to share with their patrons.”

He said “As You Grow” is about “biblical wisdom” and teaching children how to “grow the fruit of the spirit, which is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, and self-control.”

“You would think that public libraries would be thrilled for a book that would teach these virtues to children,” Cameron said. “We were denied by over 50 woke libraries.”

Cameron said he raised this issue to be a good father, husband, and American citizen, calling faith in God, the Bible, and morality important American centerpieces. The reversal means his message will be heard by audiences in at least two locations.

“We need to get back to the Word of God,” he said.

A representative for Scarsdale Public Library told CBN’s Faithwire last week the library had no comment on the matter.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***