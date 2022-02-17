‘May Jesus…Open the Doors of the Heavens’: Actor Tyrese Gibson’s Heartbreaking Tribute After His Tragic Mom’s Death

Actor Tyrese Gibson and his family said an emotional goodbye to his mother, Priscilla Murray, who passed away on Valentine’s Day after complications from pneumonia and COVID-19.

As CBN News previously reported, Gibson asked the public for prayer earlier this month when his mom’s health issues intensified. This week, he turned to fans to express his profound sadness over his mother’s death and to thank those who took the time to offer invocations.

“This is the saddest moment of my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “My sweet Valentine just passed away…May the Lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her.”

Gibson, who said he and his family are “broken” and in disbelief, asked God to embrace his mother “into the heavens.” He also shared a video of him holding Murray’s hand; he can be heard saying, through tears, “Rest in peace, mom.”

The tragic death came after the actor opened up to fans and offered continuous updates about his mother’s battle. His raw and vulnerable posts expressed his helplessness as well as a call to “prayer warriors.”

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with pneumonia, and she caught Covid. They got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own,” Gibson said earlier this month in an Instagram post. “This has been going on all week. I haven’t posted. I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors.”

He later revealed that doctors couldn’t do anything more for Murray and offered a faithful proclamation — that no matter what unfolded, he loves and trusts in Christ.

“Jesus I love you, and I trust whatever you decide to do in this moment,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gibson also shared a video Tuesday of saxophonist Kenny G serenading his mother before her death, a touching tribute he said he’ll never forget.

In a brief conversation with Kenny G before that performance, Gibson, in addition to praising the performer and thanking him for his time, revealed that his mother is the reason Gibson “loves Jesus.”

“I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody,” Gibson said, noting that he will watch the video over and over again as he recalls the performer’s kindness.

Pray for Gibson as he and his family navigate this tragic loss.

