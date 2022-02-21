New Documentary Sheds Light on George Washington's Extraordinary Life and Faith

WASHINGTON – In line with President's Day, the Providence Forum is releasing a new documentary on the extraordinary life of George Washington that puts an emphasis on his deep Christian faith.

Titled George Washington, the film is one episode of The Foundation of American Liberties, a seven-part documentary series.

"If anybody asks me, 'Well, what's the foundation of American liberties?' It's our Judeo-Christian heritage," Providence Forum Executive Director Jerry Newcombe told CBN News. "It's the fact that our founders said that our rights come the Creator and that has been the source of America's greatness. George Washington as a man was indispensable in helping create America."

Washington, the country's first commander-in-chief, lead a ragtag army of farmers and merchants to defeat the strongest military in the world.

When he had the chance to rule, he pushed power away, refusing to be king.

"That particular example was one of a handful of very important examples of George Washington choosing the Christian type of leadership, servant leadership," said Newcombe.

Newcombe says God placed his hand on Washington early in life.

"In 1755 when he was a young man in his 20's and he was an American officer in the British army during the French and Indian War and there was a massacre that occurred in which all the officers, the American and British side, were killed except one and that was George Washington," Newcombe explained. "They aimed their guns at him and by God's grace, he was spared. He had horses shot out from under him. He had four bullet holes in his cloak."

To find out more about the documentary, visit the Providence Forum's website.

The documentary special will air at 10:00 pm Eastern on NRBTV (the NRB Network), DirecTV Channel 378 on Monday, Feb. 21.

Users can also watch online during airtime at https://nrbtv.org/live/

The documentary is also available on DVD from the Providence Forum.

Watch the trailer for George Washington below: