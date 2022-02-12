Recording Artist MAJOR Takes Inspirational Event 'The Major Hope Experience' Nationwide

Grammy-nominated recording artist MAJOR is traveling across the country with a mission to motivate during an event he calls, "The Major Hope Experience."

MAJOR, who also goes by the nickname, "The Hope Dealer" spoke with CBN's Studio 5 about the upcoming project.

"I've been about this work all of my life," he told CBN. "I was awakened to the call when I graduated college ... I was the first of my siblings to graduate. My mom tells me why she named me Major and that came with the story of her perseverance for herself because she was pregnant with a kid out of wedlock and considered abortion."

Major explained why his story carries a message of hope.

"She was in college and wanted to finish. She ended up having to drop out at the time. So she's like, 'What do I do with this child that people are going to judge me for having if I have it.' So she considered abortion but divine intervention stepped in," MAJOR said. "On her way twice to the abortion clinic she had severe car trouble from a tire busting to a tire just going flat in nearly the same spot each time she went."

And the artist promotes positivity through his work, sparking a much-needed wave of music that entertains and uplifts.

His 2016 hit song Why I Love You received praises on YouTube for its likeness to God's unwavering love for us.

To find out more about The Major Hope Experience, click here.

