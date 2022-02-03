'The End of Female Sports': Team USA Track Star Told to Keep Her 'Mouth Shut' Over Concerns With Trans Opponent

The controversy over transgender athletes competing in women's sports is increasing as more and more evidence points to unfair advantages over their female opponents.

Critics of biologically male athletes in competition with women have pointed out that while testosterone levels can be decreased, other physiological benefits possessed by individuals with male DNA are immutable, like bone structure.

Some athletes have courageously spoken out against the lack of fairness, however, one track star with Team USA says she was told to "keep your mouth shut" about running against her transgender competitors.

During an interview obtained by Fox News, Cynthia Monteleone told Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) that her first competition against a biological male was during the 2018 World Masters Athletics Championships in Málaga, Spain.

Monteleone, a world champion track athlete specializing in the 400 meter, told Blackburn that she questioned officials on the field as to why there was a "male-bodied athlete" in the race.

"The European officials were actually very sympathetic, and they stopped the meet," she told Blackburn on her Facebook Live show, "Unmuted With Marsha."

The track star said the officials discussed the matter, then told her to discuss any issues with Team USA after the meet. Even though she beat her opponent, Monteleone still confronted Team USA Track and Field about her concerns.

"They told me, 'For your own safety you should probably keep your mouth shut,'" Monteleone said to Blackburn. "I don't believe in keeping quiet about something that is so grossly unfair."

Monteleone explained that her daughter, who is also a track star, has been forced to compete with a transgender athlete as well.



"She had to line up for her very first race, after training all year, along with a biological male," Monteleone said, recalling how the transgender athlete "blew everybody away in the first 100 meters."

"So she came in second," Monteleone added. "And you know what's at stake are things that are important: prize money, scholarships, awards. She deserved to win. She put in the work. But she had no chance because of the biological advantage of this male-bodied athlete," she pointed out.

She noted that "this is the end of female sports" after the Biden administration signed an executive order intended to combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

"Let's have compassion for everyone," Monteleone remarked. "But with the policies that have been given, they are excluding female athletes — biological females.

She added, "I would encourage all females to stand up and think about that word brave. Have that courage and focus on what's at stake for the future. The bottom line is female-bodied athletes deserve their chance for accolades and awards and scholarships."