Video Captures Super Bowl-Winning NFL Star Bolting Out of the Stadium After His Wife Goes Into Labor During the Big Game

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson was in a hurry after his team won 23-20 against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, with footage showing him rushing out of the stadium to try and make it for the birth of his second child.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria Jefferson, who was due Feb. 17, reportedly went into labor in the middle of the game.

Rather than stay behind and relish in his team’s victory, footage shows the NFL star rushing out of the stadium to be with his wife, as Mediaite noted.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

A very pregnant Samaria had attended the game, too, with Yahoo! News reporting she was reportedly seen on a stretcher leaving the stadium after going into labor.

“I’m pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson’s wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby,” NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon tweeted. “Talk about dedication.”

I'm pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson's wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) February 14, 2022

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue later confirmed the report and noted Jefferson picked up his 5-year-old daughter and then ran through the locker room to get to the hospital.

“Samaria, his wife, is having their son and was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor.

Rodrigue confirmed.

Van Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came into the field and sprinted through the locker room and is heading to the hospital right now. Samaria, his wife, is having their son and was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 14, 2022

Sure enough, an Instagram story shared on Jefferson’s page last night shows him holding his newborn son.

SportsCenter called Jefferson’s exciting night — one comprised of a Super Bowl victory and the birth of his child — “historic,” and it’s most certainly impossible to argue with that descriptor.

Van Jefferson had a historic night pic.twitter.com/yFs2SeMxpK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2022

Samaria’s dedication to her husband’s NFL career should come as no surprise. A few weeks back, Jefferson wrote a message to her and shared some photos of his wife and daughter spending time with him on the field.

“Thankful I’ve been able to share these moments with you since high school!” he wrote to Samaria.

Now, there’s a new member of the family to partake in the family football tradition. Congrats, Jefferson!

