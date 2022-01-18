Candace Cameron Bure Wears 'Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget' Sweatshirt to Honor Late Actor

In a heartfelt tribute to her on-screen dad, Candace Cameron Bure showed how she's keeping Bob Saget close to her heart with the design of a special sweatshirt.

Bure posted an image Monday of her and Full House costar Dave Coulier, where she can be seen wearing a sweatshirt that reads, "Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget."

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his Florida hotel room at the age of 65.

"This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends," Bure wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced."

She noted that the sweatshirt was now available for purchase and 100 percent of the proceeds would go to benefit the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

In a post on Tuesday, Bure shared an image of another sweatshirt honoring Saget.

Saget became a household name while playing Danny Tanner in Full House during the show's run from 1987 to 1995. He reprised that role for the Fuller House Netflix reboot from 2016 until 2020.

In a statement, Saget's family members had said they are "devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today...Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Since his passing, Bure has honored Saget by sharing a series of photos on social media.

"Hug like Bob. I love you my sweet sweet Bobby daddy," she captioned her Facebook post along with a photo of the two embracing during her 1996 wedding.

